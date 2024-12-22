Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2834600https://zeenews.india.com/world/south-korea-successfully-launches-3rd-spy-satellite-into-orbit-2834600.html
NewsWorld
SOUTH KOREA

South Korea Successfully Launches 3rd Spy Satellite Into Orbit

South Korea successfully launched its third homegrown spy satellite, marking a step toward its goal of five by 2025.

|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2024, 03:13 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

South Korea Successfully Launches 3rd Spy Satellite Into Orbit Representative Image (ANI)

South Korea successfully placed into orbit its third homegrown spy satellite launched from a US space centre Saturday, the defence ministry said.

Yonhap News Agency reported that a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellite normally lifted off at 8:34 p.m. (Korean time) from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California as planned and sent the reconnaissance satellite into orbit at 9:24 p.m.

The launched satellite succeeded in communicating with an overseas ground station at 11:30 p.m., it added, in a step indicating the satellite's normal operation.

It is the third military satellite launched under South Korea's plan to acquire five spy satellites by 2025. South Korea has previously relied largely on satellite imagery provided by the United States. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK