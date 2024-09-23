Israel is probing the possibility that Yahya Sinwar, Hamas' leader, was killed in a recent airstrike, according to Israeli media reports on Sunday. Israeli officials are investigating military intelligence suggesting Sinwar's death, as reported by journalist Ben Caspit. "The intelligence being investigated holds that Sinwar was killed during IDF operations in Gaza," a Times of Israel report said. Journalist Caspit noted that Sinwar's history of disappearing after past strikes and subsequent speculation about his death casts doubt on these claims.

The IDF neither confirmed nor denied Sinwar's death reports on Sunday. Sources consulted by The Jerusalem Post expressed skepticism, with one top source dismissing the notion and others citing disagreements within the defense establishment.

No sources mentioned a specific assassination operation targeting Sinwar. Some Israeli officials may be using psychological warfare to encourage mid-level Hamas commanders to cut deals for immunity in exchange for releasing Israeli hostages. Israeli journalist Barak Ravid claimed that officials with direct knowledge told him Jerusalem lacks information confirming Sinwar's death.

Similar rumors circulated in December, claiming Sinwar was dead, wounded, or fled to Sinai. These proved false, attributed to hiding tactics or psychological warfare.

The speculation emerged amid intensified strikes in Gaza. On Saturday, an Israeli strike killed 22 people in a school sheltering displaced persons in southern Gaza City. Israel claimed the attack targeted a Hamas command center, while Hamas denied this.

On Sunday, an Israeli airstrike killed seven people in a Gaza school sheltering displaced families, according to Palestinian health officials. Israel maintained it targeted militants operating from the compound.

The strikes occurred amidst escalating conflicts between Israel and Hezbollah across the Lebanon border, stoking fears of broader regional unrest.