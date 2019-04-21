Sri Lanka blasts: Simultaneous blasts hit three churches, three hotels on Easter Sunday in Colombo; what we know so far

COLOMBO: At least 50 people have been killed and nearly 300 injured as six simultaneous blasts hit three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka on Sunday. The blasts occurred when people had gathered for prayers on Easter Sunday. The places that were targeted were frequented by tourists in Sri Lanka.

Here is what we know about the attacks so far:

- The blasts took place at around 8.45 am (local time) as the Easter Sunday masses were in progress in churches.

- The three churches where the attacks took place are - St Anthony's Church in Colombo, St Sebastian's Church in the western coastal town of Negombo and one church in the eastern town of Batticaloa.

- The five-star hotels where the explosions took place were the Shangrila, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury.

Colombo - I am in constant touch with Indian High Commissioner in Colombo. We are keeping a close watch on the situation. @IndiainSL — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 21, 2019

- External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that India is keeping a close watch on the situation in Colombo. "I am in constant touch with Indian High Commissioner in Colombo. We are keeping a close watch on the situation. @IndiainSL," Swaraj tweeted.

In addition to the numbers given below, Indian citizens in need of assistance or help and for seeking clarification may also call the following numbers +94777902082 +94772234176 — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) April 21, 2019

- Indian High Commission in Colombo has released helpline numbers for Indian citizens in need of assistance or help. These numbers are +94777903082 +94112422788 +94112422789.