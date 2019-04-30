close

Sri Lanka Bombings

Sri Lanka lifts ban on social media, security remains tight

Several social media sites had been blocked to prevent the spread of fake news in the aftermath of multiple explosions in the country on Easter.

Sri Lanka lifts ban on social media, security remains tight

Colombo: The Sri Lankan government has lifted a ban on social media platforms intended to stop the spread of rumours after the Easter Sunday bombings, a source from the president's office said on Tuesday.

The ban on platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Viber has been lifted with immediate effect, the source told Reuters.

Security in Buddhist-majority Sri Lanka remains tight after the April 21 suicide bomb attacks on hotels and churches that killed more than 250 people, including 42 foreign nationals.

