Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan government considering burqa ban

A Sri Lankan government source told a local newspaper that the authorities are considering burqa ban in consultations with Muslim community leaders. 

Representational image

Colombo: In the aftermath of the worst terror attack in Sri Lanka, whose responsibility has been taken by the Islamic State, the Sri Lankan government is considering banning the burqa.

A Sri Lankan government source told a local newspaper that the authorities are considering burqa ban in consultations with Muslim community leaders. The issue has been discussed with President Maithripala Sirisena.

The newspaper quoting Sri Lankan defence source said, several female accomplices involved in Dematagoda had escaped wearing burqas. 

Several firearms were recovered in Dematagoda, a suburb of Colombo in the aftermath of Sunday's terror attack.

Meanwhile, an MP of the ruling United National Party (UNP), Ashu Marasinghe introduced a private member's motion in the Sri Lankan Parliament calling for ban on burqa. He was quoted by local media as saying, "I propose that a ban be imposed on wearing of the burqa based on the national security requirement of the country."

While saying that the burqa was not a traditional Muslim costume recommended by Islam, he said," Our move has the blessings of Islamic scholars".

UNP MP Mujibur Rahman has said he would support the proposed ban. He said, "My wife doesnt wear the burqa and I dont plan to make my children wear it either. In the coming dates, Muslim religious groups will make a statement on this."

As many as 359 people died in the serial blasts on Sunday. The government has named Islamist terrorist group National Thowheed Jamath (NTJ), which has links with Islamic State, responsible for the attack.

