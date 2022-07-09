NewsWorld
SRI LANKA

Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe willing to resign to make way for an all-party government

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has told the party leaders that he is willing to resign as Prime Minister of the nation and make way for an all-party government to take over, said Sri Lankan PMO. 

Jul 09, 2022

Trending Photos

Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe willing to resign to make way for an all-party government

Colombo: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday said that he is willing to resign and make way for an all-party government to take over in the country. The Prime Minister's Media Division said that the Prime Minister will resign after an all-party government is established and the majority is secured in Parliament. 

His office said that Wickremesinghe will continue as Prime Minister until then.

Wickremesinghe told party leaders he was taking the decision to step down in view of the fact that island-wide fuel distribution is due to recommence this week, the World Food Programme Director is due to visit the country this week and the debt sustainability report for the IMF is due to be finalised shortly.

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka Crisis: Dramatic visuals show protestors breaking into President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence - Watch videos here

So as to ensure the safety of the citizens, the prime minister said he is agreeable to this recommendation by the Opposition party leaders.



Sri LankaSri Lanka crisisPresident Gotabaya RajapaksaSri Lankan Prime MinisterRanil Wickremesinghe

