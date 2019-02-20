Sri Lanka's strategic location not being properly used: Namal Rajapaksa at WION's Global Summit

Hasanul Haq Inu, former minister of Bangladesh, Shaurya Doval, director of India Foundation, Namal Rajapaksa, MP from Sri Lanka, Zakia Wardak, social activist from Afghanistan, Michael Kugelman, South Asia expert at the Wilson Centre in the US participated in a panel discussion on "Future of South Asia - Strategic Balances & Alliances" at WION's Global Summit in Dubai on Wednesday evening.

Hasanul Haq Inu, Bangladesh's former minister of information who was one of the panellists said terrorists aren't backed by majority of people of Pakistan, that is the reason they are losing ground from Algeria to Indonesia.

"Whatever Pakistan has been trying to do through the ISI or terrorist networks, they have not been successful," he said.

"In the 1971 Bangladesh war, when the Pakistanis tried to trespass us, we fought a liberation war," he added.

Earlier, General Bikram Singh in another session named "Uprooting state-sponsored terrorism: An imperative for peace in South Asia" had said India has been adopting and idealistic agenda for too long.

The event was inaugurated by chief guest and guest of honour His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance, United Arab Emirates.

During the discussion, Michael Kluegman, South Asia expert who is a leading specialist on Afghanistan, said, "Trump administration in its National Security Advisory had mentioned China is its biggest concern, China in South Asia is being seen as a significant concern for the US."

Namal Rajapaksa, Member of Parliament from Sri Lanka pointed out that his country's strategic location was not being properly used.