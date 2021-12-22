Standoff with US over Ukraine: Russian President Vladimir Putin vows response to 'aggressive' policy of West

Moscow/Washington: Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his country has no room to retreat in a standoff with the US over Ukraine and would be forced into a tough response unless the West dropped its "aggressive line", said a Reuters report.

Putin said that his country will take countermeasures if the West continues its "aggressive" policy, but remains ready for negotiations.

At an expanded meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry Board, Putin is quoted as saying "If our Western colleagues continue their clearly aggressive line, we will take adequate retaliatory military-technical measures to respond firmly to hostile actions."

"We have every right to do so, to take actions aimed at ensuring the security and sovereignty of Russia," he said, expressing concerns over the deployment of the US missile defence systems near Russian borders, including in Romania and Poland, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Russian President also warned if the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deploy missiles in Ukraine, they would reach Moscow in only seven to 10 minutes, and in just five minutes if they are hypersonic weapons, adding "They must understand that we simply have nowhere to retreat."

Russia has recently sent a draft agreement to NATO and a draft treaty to the US both on security guarantees in Europe for the Western countries to consider.

Putin reiterated that Russia stands against armed conflict and bloodshed and wishes to resolve issues through diplomacy, but there must be clear legal guarantees.

Putin, Scholz discuss Ukrainian situation over phone

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed European security issues and the Ukrainian situation during a phone conversation on Tuesday.

Putin informed Scholz of Russian proposals for long-term and legally binding security guarantees that prohibit the North Atlantic Treaty Organization from expanding eastwards and deploying offensive weapons near Russia, according to a Kremlin press release.

As both the leaders reportedly discussed the problems of resolving the internal conflict in Ukraine, Putin told Scholz that "Kiev is still stubbornly evading the fulfillment of its obligations under the 2015 Minsk agreements."

As for Russian-German relations, the leaders expressed a common interest in further developing bilateral ties and maintaining contacts through various channels.

Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron also held a phone conversation to discuss European security issues and the Ukrainian situation on Tuesday.

US cautions Russia if it engages in further aggression against Ukraine

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, however, stated that there will be "massive consequences" for Russia if it engages in further acts of aggression against Ukraine.

During a press briefing in Washington on Tuesday, Blinken said, "We are working in very close coordination with allies and partners not only to show our shared concerns but to put in place what would be a meaningful and massive response if Russia commits renewed acts of aggression against Ukraine."

The US Secretary of State said, "We have seen statements coming out of NATO, European Union, and G7 -- all making clear that there will be "massive consequences" for Russia if it engages in further acts of aggression against Ukraine."

He further added "We are engaged in diplomacy and deterrence. President Biden when he first met with President Putin in Geneva some months ago. Biden said to Putin that our strong preference is for a more predictable and stable relationship between Russia and the United States. But if Russia continues to engage in reckless, regressive actions, we will respond and will respond strongly."

Notably, President Joe Biden, earlier this month warned that the US and its allies would respond with "strong economic and other measures" if Russia acts militarily against Ukraine.

(With Agency Inputs)

