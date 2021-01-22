हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Earthquake

Strong earthquake shakes southern Philippines; no tsunami warning issued

The earthquake was felt in nearby cities and provinces in the region, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said. The USGS said there was a low likelihood of casualties or damage. The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami threat. 

Strong earthquake shakes southern Philippines; no tsunami warning issued

MANILA: A powerful earthquake shook parts of the southern Philippines on Thursday (January 21) night, but authorities said it was too deep to cause major damage and no tsunami warning was issued. The quake measured a preliminary 7.0 magnitude and was located 95.8 kilometers (60 miles) below the sea and about 210 kilometres (130 miles) southeast of Pondaguitan in Davao Occidental province, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The earthquake was felt in nearby cities and provinces in the region, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said. The USGS said there was a low likelihood of casualties or damage. The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami threat. Deep earthquakes generally cause less damage on the Earth's surface.

The southern Davao region has been battered by powerful earthquakes set off by local fault lines in recent years.

The Philippines lies along the Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' an arc of faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world's earthquakes occur. It is also lashed by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year, making it one of the world's most disaster-prone countries.

A magnitude 7.7 quake killed nearly 2,000 people in the northern Philippines in 1990.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
EarthquakePhilippinesPhilippines earthquaketsunami earthquakeearthquake in Philippines
Next
Story

DNA Exclusive: US President Joe Biden's swearing-in, his Bible, and American secularism
  • 1,06,10,883Confirmed
  • 1,52,869Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M35S

DNA: How much difference is there between the swearing-in of India and America?