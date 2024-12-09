Advertisement
Sudan: 28 Killed, 37 Injured In Bombardment Of Fuel Station In Capital City Khartoum

The injuries included 29 burn cases, three of which were first-degree burns, and eight cases of shrapnel wounds.

Last Updated: Dec 09, 2024, 07:34 AM IST|Source: IANS
Representational Image. (IANS)

Khartoum: At least 28 people were killed and 37 others injured in a bombardment targeting a fuel station south of the Sudanese capital Khartoum, according to a volunteer group and local media. "The ammonia fuel station, in the new Market 6 in Mayo neighborhood, north of Bashair Hospital, was bombed, resulting in significant human and material losses," South Khartoum Emergency Room, a local volunteer group, said in a statement on Sunday.

The injuries included 29 burn cases, three of which were first-degree burns, and eight cases of shrapnel wounds, Xinhua news agency reported. The group said medical efforts were going on to deal with the incident, calling for additional medical assistance for the injured.

The Sudanese news portal Al-Rakoba confirmed on Sunday that 28 people were killed and 37 others injured in the bombardment of the ammonia fuel station. So far, no party has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Sudan has been gripped by a devastating conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since mid-April 2023. The deadly conflict has resulted in more than 27,120 deaths and displaced over 14 million people, either inside or outside Sudan, according to estimates by international organisations.

