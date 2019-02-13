Suicide attack kills 20 members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards: Local media

GENEVA: Twenty members of Iran`s elite Revolutionary Guards were killed in a suicide attack in the southeast of the country, Fars news reported on Wednesday. A suicide car bomb targeted a bus carrying members of the Guards, the Guards said in a statement.

The attack happened on the road between the cities of Zahedan and Khash, a volatile area near the Pakistan border where militant groups and drug smugglers frequently operate.

The group Jaish al Adl claimed responsibility for the attack, which also wounded ten members of the Guards, Fars reported.

A video posted by Fars showed blood and debris on the highway at the site of the attack.

An attack by gunmen on a military parade in the city of Ahvaz last fall killed at least 25 people, including 12 members of the Guards.