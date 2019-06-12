close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sukhoi Su-57

Sukhoi Su-57 or Shenyang J-31? Turkey eyes Russian, Chinese jets as US tightens the noose on F-35 deal

Turkey's pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak has reported that its defence leadership is now looking at the Sukhoi Su-57 and Shenyang J-31 fifth-generation fighters.

Sukhoi Su-57 or Shenyang J-31? Turkey eyes Russian, Chinese jets as US tightens the noose on F-35 deal
Pic Courtesy: United Aircraft Corporation

Turkey is looking towards Russia's Sukhoi Su-57 and Chinese Shenyang J-31 to arm its air force after the United States of America warned Ankara that it will stop the delivery of F-35, its fifth generation stealth fighter. The US has asked Turkey to cancel the deal with Russia for the S-400 Triumf missile system if it wants to have the F-35 in its arsenal.

Turkey's pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak has reported that its defence leadership is now looking at the Sukhoi Su-57 and Shenyang J-31 fifth-generation fighters if the USA scraps the deal to sell 100 F-35s. The newspaper reports that Turkey has prepared "plans B, C, and D" if the USA cancels the F-35 deal.

The plans are to speed up the development of an indigenous fighter, negotiate with Russia for getting the design of Sukhoi Su-57 and includes talks with China for buying the J-31 jet. According to the Yeni Safak report, the Su-57 and J-31 fighters are much cheaper than the $100 million F-35. The Turkish leadership is of the opinion that "scraping the F-35 deal will not be a big deal as the fighter, even if delivered, will be a serious security risk for Turkey, as they are directly commanded by the US".

Russia has already announced that it is exploring the possibility of exporting the Su-57 to nations with which it has deep defence ties including Turkey if the F-35 deal is cancelled. Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has in April announced that his country would buy advanced fighters from "another place" if the USA refused to sell the F-35.

Turkey has been warned by US Acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan to pull out of the S-400 Triumf missile deal with Russia by July 31, else its participation in the F-35 programme will be suspended. The US has also threatened to impose sanctions against Turkey if the S-400 deal is not cancelled. The US Air Force has already stopped 26 Turkish defence personnel, who were part of the F-35 fighter training, from taking part in the programme due to "safety" concerns as it fears that the S-400 will map its stealth jet's profile and expose its vulnerabilities.

However, Turkish Defence Industries Directorate chief Ismail Demir has maintained that the S-400 deal was closed and that Turkey was ready to form a joint working group with the US and discuss the dangers to American weapons platforms from the Russian missile system. Russia and Turkey signed a $2.5 billion contract for four battalion-sets' worth of S-400s for Ankara in late 2017 and the first missile will be delivered in July 2019.

Tags:
Sukhoi Su-57Shenyang J-31TurkeyRussiaChinaUnited States
Next
Story

US Secretary of State to meet PM Modi, MEA Jaishankar to discuss 'ambitious agenda'

Must Watch

PT7M25S

ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan on India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan 2