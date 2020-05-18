Sukhoi Su-57, the story behind Russia's 5th Generation fighter's name

Sukhoi Su-57, Russia's 5th Generation single-seat twin-engine supersonic stealth fighter, is the most advanced combat aircraft with the Russian Aerospace Force. The fighter's name Su-57 reveals its manufacturer, 5th Generation status along with some luck attached to it, reported Sputniknews.com.

According to United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), the Russian aerospace and defence corporation of which Sukhoi Company is a part of, the 5th Generation's fighter's name had a simple logic behind it. The Su stands for Sukhoi, 5 reveals that the aircraft belongs to the 5th Generation stealth fighters while Sukhoi Design Bureau considers 7 lucky.

So when it came to the formal name of the aircraft, Su-57 was an easy choice. Russian Aerospace Force started receiving the first fully ready and armed Su-57 in late 2019 after placing an order for 76 jets.

The United States of America-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has codenamed the Su-57 as 'Felon'.

According to Russian defence officials, the Su-57 can take off as well as land on very short runways. The jet is capable of annihilating targets on land, in air and in the sea.

Former Russian Aerospace Force Commander-in-Chief Colonel General Viktor Bondarev had in August 2017 disclosed that the then under-development 5th Generation fighter had been named Su-57. "The decision has been made and the plane has got its name like a child after birth. Su-57 is how we now call it," Russian news channel Zvezda TV had quoted him as saying.

During the development phase, the Su-57 was called Sukhoi T-50 PAK FA (Perspective Aviation Complex of Frontline Aviation). The jet first took to the skies in 2010.

Initially, India was part of the development process of T-50 PAK FA but later pulled out of the programme following concerns over the huge cost and technical parameters of the then proposed combat aircraft.

The Russian jet is in direct contest with the United States of America's 5th Generation combat jets - F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II. Keen to land some export orders, Russia unveiled the export version of the fighter called Su-57E during the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2019 near Moscow in August 2019.