Malaysia

Sultan Abdullah named new Malaysian King

Abdullah is a council member of the ASEAN Football Federation and a council member of FIFA, the international footbal governing body.

Image courtesy: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Thursday named Sultan Abdullah Ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah as the country`s 16th King. In a statement from the Keeper of the Ruler`s Seal, Sultan Abdullah will officially take over as King or Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 31, replacing his predecessor Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan state who resigned on January 6, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 59-year-old Abdullah became Sultan of the Malaysian state of Pahang, succeeding his father Sultan Ahmad Shah, 88, who abdicated on January 11 due to ill health. Abdullah is heavily involved in sports and is a council member of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) and a council member of FIFA, the international footbal governing body.

He was the president of the Football Association of Malaysia. Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy, with nine sultans or rulers, who head their respective state and act as the religious leader, taking turns to serve as king for a five-year term.

