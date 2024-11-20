Sunken Faces And Whispers: Unraveling The Mystery Of Astronaut Health On The ISS

Last week, media outlets such as The New York Post and The Daily Mail reported that astronaut Suni Williams, who is aboard the International Space Station, was experiencing health issues. Then, on Wednesday (Nov. 13), there were also similar rumors about her fellow astronaut, Butch Wilmore.

In response to the claims about Suni Williams, both NASA and Williams confirmed that she is doing well. Now, following similar rumors about Butch Wilmore, NASA has once again addressed the situation.

"The astronauts are in excellent health and doing great," said Dr. J.D. Polk, NASA's chief health and medical officer, in an interview with Space.com. "I want to put that rumor to rest right away."

"I would hope that the NASA Chief Medical Officer is seen as a reliable and informed source," Dr. Polk said.

Speculation about Suni Williams' health seems to have come from recent photos shared by NASA. Dr. Vinay Gupta, a lung specialist not connected to NASA, told The Daily Mail that Williams' cheeks look "sunken" and suggested that the images show someone dealing with the natural effects of living at high altitudes, even in a pressurized environment, for a long time, according to Space.com.

Fluid Shifts and "Sunken" Faces in Space

In the microgravity environment of the International Space Station (ISS), there is no gravity to pull fluids down toward the lower body. This causes bodily fluids, like blood, to shift upward toward the head. Initially, this shift can lead to facial swelling. Over time, the body adjusts by reducing fluid volume, which can result in a loss of facial fullness, making astronauts' cheeks appear thinner or "sunken."

Although the ISS orbits at an altitude of around 400 kilometers, it is pressurized to maintain conditions similar to Earth's atmosphere. The internal pressure of the ISS is kept at around 101.3 kPa (14.7 psi) , which is roughly the same as sea level on Earth. This ensures a breathable environment for astronauts, but the microgravity still causes fluid shifts, affecting their appearance and bodily functions.

What Does Microgravity Mean?

Microgravity refers to the condition where objects or people seem weightless. It happens in space, including on the International Space Station (ISS), because the station is orbiting Earth. Although gravity still exists on the ISS (about 90% as strong as on Earth), the station moves at a speed of around 28,000 kilometers per hour (17,500 miles per hour) .

The phrase "fall around Earth" means that the ISS is constantly being pulled toward Earth by gravity, just like anything else. However, because it's moving so fast sideways (in orbit), it keeps missing Earth. So instead of crashing, it stays in a continuous freefall around the planet. This balance between gravity pulling the station toward Earth and its high speed moving it forward means it stays in orbit. This creates the sensation of weightlessness for astronauts inside, as both they and the station are falling at the same rate.

NASA Monitors Astronauts’ Health Closely

Both this outlet and The New York Post mentioned that Suni Williams appeared "gaunt" (thin or tired-looking). However, during a video interview from the ISS on Nov. 12, Williams addressed this by saying, "I'm the same weight as when I arrived here."

NASA's chief medical officer confirmed the fact about the astronauts' weight. "There’s fluid shifting in the body, and astronauts are doing an hour of aerobic exercise and an hour of strength training each day," Polk explained.

So, without question, the fluid shifts and other changes in the body can affect how they look, but their weight hasn’t changed, and their fitness is actually improving.

"I can definitely see that weightlifting, which I don’t usually do often, has made a difference," Williams said in her video interview, referring to the required exercises astronauts do while living in microgravity for long periods."My thighs have gotten a bit bigger, and my butt is a bit bigger," she said, but emphasized, "I still weigh the same."

NASA has several methods to make sure astronauts stay healthy while on the space station. "We closely track their exercise, nutrition, and overall health," Polk said. "The flight surgeons also hold a private medical conference with the astronauts once a week. So, you can imagine, they have regular contact with their doctor every week."

Dr. Polk went on to explain that the astronauts on the ISS also have something called an "IP phone," or Internet Protocol phone:"If they have a question outside regular hours, they can just pick up the phone and call. This gives us excellent insight into their health, exercise, and diet," Polk explained.

NASA Dismisses Astronaut Health Concerns

Regarding the rumors about Wilmore, The New York Post ran an article on Nov. 13 titled "NASA watching second stranded astronaut's possible weight loss after concerns about Sunita Williams' health."

The New York Post reported that an unnamed NASA employee, who is "involved with the mission," claimed that Wilmore "has also been losing body mass." However, the source added that since Wilmore "started with more mass," it's not "as much of a concern." The article also repeated that Williams appeared "extremely gaunt" in the released photos and included an image of her, with a caption stating that NASA is "helping astronaut Sunita Williams gain weight after she experienced significant weight loss."

However, Polk stated, "I can assure you that both astronauts still weigh the same [...] there are no physical changes that concern me."

He added, "In 65 years of human spaceflight, we've never had to bring anyone back to Earth for a medical issue. That's a pretty impressive record."

NASA Addresses Stranded Astronaut Rumors

It's important to mention that calling Williams and Wilmore "stranded" isn't entirely accurate. Both traveled to the ISS in June aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft during its first crewed flight test, known as Crew Flight Test (CFT)

The mission was initially planned to last around 10 days, but problems with Starliner's propulsion system caused it to be extended.

There was some uncertainty for a while, as NASA didn’t immediately reveal a backup plan for Williams and Wilmore. This uncertainty led to the "stranded astronaut" rumors. However, a plan for their return was eventually created.

Williams and Wilmore are scheduled to return to Earth in February 2025 aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, along with two astronauts from the Crew-9 mission, who arrived at the ISS in September. NASA has confirmed that there are plenty of supplies on the space station to support all astronauts until their planned return.

Other astronauts currently on the ISS include NASA’s Don Pettit and Nick Hague, along with Russian cosmonauts Aleksandr Gorbunov, Aleksey Ovchinin, and Ivan Vagner.

The Starliner capsule returned to Earth empty on September 6, and its crew members will soon follow it back home.

(Girish Linganna is a Defence and Aerospace Analyst based out of Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. The views expressed in this article are of the author only.)