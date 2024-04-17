Swedish Parliament Passes Law Allowing People To Legally Change Their Gender, Lowers Age Limit To 16

Stockholm: In a landmark decision, the Swedish Parliament has approved legislation aimed at facilitating legal gender changes, with a significant reduction in the age requirement from 18 to 16 years old. The new law permits individuals as young as 16 to apply for legal gender changes, a notable departure from the previous minimum age threshold of 18. Under the revised legislation, minors under the age of 18 seeking to alter their gender legally will still necessitate consent from a guardian, medical endorsement, and approval from the National Board of Health and Welfare.

Shift Away From Diagnostic Requirement

Of particular significance is the removal of the mandate for individuals to obtain a gender dysphoria diagnosis, a condition characterized by psychological distress resulting from a misalignment between one's gender identity and assigned gender. This change marks a departure from previous protocols that necessitated medical validation for gender identity transitions.

Parliamentary Vote

The legislative amendment secured parliamentary approval with 234 votes in favour, 94 against, and 21 members marked as absent. The issue has sparked divisions within the centre-right coalition led by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, with the Moderates and the Liberals largely supporting the measure, while the Christian Democrats voiced opposition. Additionally, the Sweden Democrats, a populist party with far-right origins, aligned against the legislation despite offering parliamentary support.

Global Context And Precedents

Sweden's move to lower the age threshold for legal gender changes aligns with similar legislative trends observed in neighbouring Nordic countries, including Denmark, Norway, and Finland, as well as Spain. Notably, in the United Kingdom, Scotland passed a bill in 2022 allowing individuals aged 16 and above to self-declare gender identity on official documents. However, this measure faced a veto from the British government, a decision later upheld by Scotland's highest civil court in December.

The Swedish Parliament's decision reflects evolving attitudes toward gender identity recognition and underscores ongoing debates surrounding the rights of transgender and non-binary individuals.