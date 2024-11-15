Advertisement
TAIWAN

Taiwan Detects Increased Chinese Military Activity, Including Aircraft And Naval Vessels

Taiwan detects increased Chinese military activity with aircraft and naval vessels near its territory, amid rising cross-strait tensions.

|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2024, 07:24 PM IST|Source: ANI
Taiwan Detects Increased Chinese Military Activity, Including Aircraft And Naval Vessels Image: X/ @MoNDefense

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported Chinese military activity on Friday, detecting eight People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, nine People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels and one official ship.

The Ministry of Defence stated that the aircraft, vessels and the ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 am (UTC+8).

According to their post on the social media platform X, "8 PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

The Ministry said that it has monitored the situation and is responding accordingly.

China has increased its military activities around Taiwan by deploying aircraft and naval vessels since September 2020. It is using grey zone tactics to achieve its security objective.

The Taiwanese MND reported Chinese military activity on Thursday, detecting five People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, and nine People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels and one official ship.

Taiwan MND further added that nine of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"5 PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," Taiwan MND said on X.

Earlier, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te convened a high-level national security conference in which he assured the public about the government's commitment to neutralising any threat to Taiwan's democracy and security after China staged a large-scale military drill around the island.

He made his remarks in response to the Chinese People's Liberation Army's (PLA) announcement of military drills, named "Joint Sword-2024B," in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas, which were described as a "stern warning" to advocates of Taiwan independence, according to the Taipei Times. 

