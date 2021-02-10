Taliban attack claims life of six policemen in Afghanistan: Reports

Afghanistan: At least six security forces members were killed and over 12 were wounded in separate Taliban attacks in Baghlan and Nimroz provinces in Afghanistan on Sunday (February 7) night, reported TOLO News.

“The Taliban attacked a convoy of the government forces in the northern province of Baghlan on Sunday in which three soldiers were killed and six more were wounded,“ TOLO News quoted sources in Baghlan

The source further revealed that the incident happened on Baghlan-Kunduz Highway in Baghlan-e-Markzai district.

The Taliban ambushed the security forces while they were on their way from Kunduz to Kabul. The sudden impact damaged some army vehicles and injured many.

As per the report, the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the local security forces have not yet commented on the attack.

In another attack, the Taliban ambushed a security outpost in Chakhansoor district, Nimroz province, claiming the lives of three policemen and wounding six others, a source revealed.

But provincial council members stated that a total of nine policemen were killed in the attack. Moreover, the Taliban has not commented on Nimroz attack.

