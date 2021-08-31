Taliban bans opium production in Afghanistan to portray 'good image'

New Delhi: The Taliban after taking over Afghanistan is trying to deliver a moderate image to the world in an attempt to gain international confidence. From giving interviews to female anchors to assuring their safety, the Taliban is trying every method to portray a good image on the international level.

In the same course, the Taliban has now banned the cultivation of opium in various provinces which is one of the main sources of its funding.

Reportedly on August 18, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid informed that the Taliban will not permit the drug trade in the country.

According to media reports, Taliban representatives began telling gatherings of villagers in the southern province of Kandahar that the cultivation of opium will now be considered illegal.

After this development, the prices of raw opium have tripled in the market about $70 to about $200 per kilogram, due to uncertainty about future production.

Taliban may end up paying a high price for this move as a major part of Afghanistan’s economy flourishes over the opium trade and it is also the main funding source of the Taliban.

According to a U.N. official report, the Taliban likely earned more than $400 million between 2018 and 2019 from the drug trade.

A May 2021 US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan (SIGAR) report quoted a US official as estimating they derive up to 60% of their annual revenue from illicit narcotics, reported Reuters.

Taliban can earn about $40 million annually from trades of opium and its other derivatives. Last year Afghanistan accounted for 85% of total worldwide production.

The last time the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the poppy fields flourished but this time in order to gain international acceptance Taliban is getting into play that will undermine the economy of the war-torn country.

Live TV