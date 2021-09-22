हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Afghanistan

Taliban nominates Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan's UN ambassador

Qatar`s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani urged world leaders not to boycott the Taliban.

Taliban nominates Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan&#039;s UN ambassador
Image credit: Reuters

Kabul: The Taliban on Tuesday (September 21) nominated their Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan's UN ambassador. This comes after the Taliban said that they wanted to address world leaders at United Nations, reported a UK-based media.

Meanwhile, Qatar`s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani urged world leaders not to boycott the Taliban, reported Al Jazeera. The ruling emir of Qatar urged world leaders gathered at the United Nations against turning their backs on Afghanistan`s Taliban rulers.

Al Thani stressed, "the necessity of continuing dialogue with Taliban because boycott only leads to polarisation and reactions, whereas dialogue could bring in positive results".

