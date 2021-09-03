Taliban step up efforts to reach countries before formation of government in Afghanistan

New Delhi: After getting the control over the large part of Afghanistan, Taliban are reaching up to various countries to get support to the forthcoming government of Afghanistan. The representatives of the political office of Taliban held meetings with the delegations of United Kingdom, Germany and China informed Taliban Spokesperson Suhail Shaheen.

M Abbas Stanikzai, Deputy Director, Political Office (PO) and his accompanying delegation met with Simon Gass, Special Envoy of the Prime Minister of UK and Markus Potzel, German Ambassador to Afghanistan in Doha. They have discussed the ongoing situation of the country, rehabilitation of the Airport and issues related to economic development and humanitarian assistance, political and security topics as well as mutual relations came under discussion.

Spokesperson informed that the UK delegation reiterated that they had already increased their humanitarian assistance and was ready to cooperate with IEA in future as well and the German delegation emphasized on boosting and continuing their humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

The PO delegation welcomed their humanitarian assistance. Spokesperson further informed that Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Director, PO held a phone conversation with Wu Jianghao, Deputy Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China. Both sides discussed the ongoing situation of the country and future relations.

While giving the details of the telephonic conversation the spokesperson informed that the Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister said that they would maintain their embassy in Kabul, adding our relations would beef up as compared to the past and Afghanistan can play an important role in security and development of the region.

Dy FM of China also assures the Taliban that China will also continue and increase its humanitarian assistance especially for treatment of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, sources informed that Slovenia holds the rotating presidency of Council of the European Union for the period July to December 2021.

In this capacity, it will host an informal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on today, which will be attended by EU Foreign Ministers. This format, known as the Gymnich meeting, is a highlight of each Presidency.

A special invitation has been extended to Indian foreign minister Jai Shanker by the EU Presidency to participate in this informal meeting and interact with the EU FMs.

Focus of discussions is likely to be on developments in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific (EU's Indo-Pacific Strategy is expected in September 2021).