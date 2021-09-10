Taliban to hold oath taking ceremony on 9/11 anniversary, invitations rolled out: Report

New Delhi: The Taliban-led government of the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan (IEA) will likely take oath on September 11, the day of the attacks in the US. It is the 20th anniversary of the incident this year. The newly-formed Taliban government has sent invitations to various countries like China, Turkey, Pakistan, Iran, Qatar, India and also the US to be a part of the oath-taking ceremony, reports suggest.

"We recognise that peace and stability are must for investments. We want good relations with all the neighbours, including China. The war has ended, the country is getting out of the crisis. It is now the time for peace and reconstruction. We need people to support us. Afghanistan has the right to be recognised. The international community should open their embassies in Kabul," spokesperson for the Taliban Zabiullah Mujahid said.

However, the Taliban is facing challenges as it announced itself as the care taker government in Afghanistan. The Taliban is facing intense outrage from journalists, women and activists including university students. Demonstrations are being held against the outfit while the `new government` is imposing restrictions to curb the voices rising against it.

"I told them I was a journalist and showed them my ID card, but they accused me of organizing the protests. They took me into a room, tied my hands with a scarf and started beating me with a cable," an Afghan journalist told the New York Times.

Also, the international community has not shown an inclination in recognising the interim government led by Taliban. Speaking at a news conference at the US airbase in Ramstein, Germany, the US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said that the new Taliban government "does not meet the test of inclusivity," and that it includes "people who have very challenging track records."

(With input from agencies)

Live TV