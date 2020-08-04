Tanzanian miner finds two new gemstones, sells for $2.1 mn; third discovery within two months

A Tanzanian miner, Saniniu Laizer, who had found two of largest tanzanite gemstones in June 2020, has now again come across another giant 'violet-blue' stone.

The stone that Laizer has now discovered weighs 6.3 kg and has reportedly sold it to the Tanzanian government for $2.1 million.

"Selling to the government means there are no shortcuts. They are transparent," Laizer was quoted saying by BBC.

"The money will be used to build a school and a health facility in his community in Simanjiro district in northern Manyara region," Laizer who has four wives and 32 kids told BBC.

Earlier in June, he unearthed two dark violet-blue gemstones that were auctioned for $3.35 million. Those two stones weighed 9.27 and 5.103 kgs.

(Photos: Reuters)

As per reports, Laizer found the new stone about a kilometer below the ground which was not far from where he found the other two.