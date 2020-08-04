हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tanzania

Tanzanian miner finds two new gemstones, sells for $2.1 mn; third discovery within two months

In June, he unearthed two dark violet-blue gemstones that were auctioned for $3.35 million.

Tanzanian miner finds two new gemstones, sells for $2.1 mn; third discovery within two months
Photo: http://tumemadini.go.tz/

A Tanzanian miner, Saniniu Laizer, who had found two of largest tanzanite gemstones in June 2020, has now again come across another giant 'violet-blue' stone. 

The stone that Laizer has now discovered weighs 6.3 kg and has reportedly sold it to the Tanzanian government for $2.1 million.

"Selling to the government means there are no shortcuts. They are transparent," Laizer was quoted saying by BBC.

"The money will be used to build a school and a health facility in his community in Simanjiro district in northern Manyara region," Laizer who has four wives and 32 kids told BBC.

Earlier in June, he unearthed two dark violet-blue gemstones that were auctioned for $3.35 million. Those two stones weighed 9.27 and 5.103 kgs.

(Photos: Reuters)

As per reports, Laizer found the new stone about a kilometer below the ground which was not far from where he found the other two.

Tags:
TanzaniaGemstonesRare stonesStoneMiner
Next
Story

In a first, EU imposes cyber-attack sanctions on Chinese nationals associated with Chinese intelligence agency
  • 18,55,745Confirmed
  • 38,938Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,81,17,821Confirmed
  • 6,90,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

Study identifies six ‘types’ of COVID-19 based on symptoms
PT3M13S

Study identifies six ‘types’ of COVID-19 based on symptoms