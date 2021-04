NEW DELHI: The Pakistan Police on Monday (April 12) arrested Saad Hussain Rizvi, the chief of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan from Lahore. According to reports, Rizvi was arrested when he was returning after attending the funeral prayers of Pakistan's leading political and business leader Rana Akhtar.

Meanwhile, the TLP has reportedly began preparation to launch countrywide protest against the arrest of its chief Saad Hussain Rizvi by the police.

More details are awaited.