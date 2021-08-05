हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Temple attacked in Pakistan's Punjab, mob damages idols

A Muslim mob attacked a Hindu temple in Punjab province of Pakistan, burning down parts of it and damaging idols. After the failure of police, the Pakistan Rangers have been called to control the situation.

Temple attacked in Pakistan&#039;s Punjab, mob damages idols
File photo

Lahore: A Muslim mob attacked a Hindu temple in Punjab province of Pakistan, burning down parts of it and damaging idols. After the failure of police, the Pakistan Rangers have been called to control the situation.

Police said the mob attacked the Hindu temple on Wednesday at Bhong city of Rahim Yar Khan district, some 590 kms from Lahore, in reaction to alleged desecration of a Muslim seminary. An eight-year-old Hindu boy last week had allegedly urinated at a library of the seminary in the area that caused tensions in Bhong, where Muslims and Hindus have been living peacefully for decades.

On Wednesday, ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf parliamentarian Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani posted videos of the temple attack on his Twitter wall, requesting law enforcement agencies to rush to the spot to stop its "burning and vandalising".

In a series of tweets, he said, "Attack on Hindu temple at Bhong City District Rahimyar Khan Punjab. Situation was tense since yesterday. Negligence by local police is very shameful. Chief Justice is requested to take action."

Dr Vankwani further said, "Strict action must be taken against those who attacked Hindu temple at Bhong. In contact with higher authorities. Situation is very critical right now." "Chief Justice is requested to take action, please. Interfaith harmony is need of time," he said.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Rahim Yar Khan Asad Sarfraz, the law enforcement agencies have controlled the situation and managed to disperse the mob. "Rangers have been called and deployed around the Hindu temple," he said.

The DPO further said that some 100 Hindu families are living in the area and police have been deployed there to thwart any untoward incident.

He said no arrest has been made so far.

"Our first priority is to restore law and order and provide protection to the minority community," Sarfraz said.

Another police official said the temple has been damaged badly.

"The attackers were carrying sticks, stones and bricks. They smashed the deities while raising religious slogans," he said, adding a part of the temple was burnt down, which Dr Vankwani also confirmed.

The police officer said the minor Hindu boy who allegedly desecrated the library of the seminar in Bhong Sharif was arrested last week and booked under the blasphemy laws but subsequently released on bail for being a minor.

On Wednesday, he said after a social media post inciting people of Bhong to take revenge of desecration, the mob started gathering outside the temple and attacked it.

"We will arrest those miscreants who incited people to attack the temple," DPO Sarfraz said. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PakistanPakistan Hindus
Next
Story

Quad nations on track to produce 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines in India: US

Must Watch

PT1M33S

DNA: Akali Dal and Congress MPs clashed outside Parliament