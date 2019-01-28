हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mexico

Ten killed in gunfight in violent Mexican state

Guerrero, home to the popular beach resort of Acapulco, has long been wracked by some of the worst violence in Mexico.

Image courtesy: Reuters

MEXICO CITY: Ten people were killed and two wounded in a shootout on Sunday between two armed groups in the southwestern Mexican state of Guerrero, the state government said. The gunfight occurred at around 3 p.m. (2100 GMT) near the town of Chilapa, east of the state capital Chilpancingo, state security authorities said in a statement.

A number of guns were recovered from the scene where ten bodies were found in two vehicles damaged by gunfire, the statement said. Two other people were wounded. The two groups described themselves as community police, the authorities said. It was not clear why they were fighting.

