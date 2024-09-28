Shortly after the Israeli Defence Military (IDM) on Saturday announced the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in targeted strikes in Beirut, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded, asserting that the "Zionist criminals" should know that they are very small to cause damage to Hezbollah.



“Zionist criminals should know that they are too small to cause significant damage to the strong structure of Hezbollah in Lebanon. All the resistance forces in the region are standing by Hezbollah and support it,” in a post on X.

He further emphasised that all Muslims must stand with the people of Lebanon and the honourable Hezbollah, offering their resources and support as Hezbollah confronts the usurping and cruel Zionist regime.

"The Lebanese haven’t forgotten there was a time when the soldiers of the occupying regime were advancing toward Beirut, & Hezbollah stopped them & made Lebanon proud. Today too, by the grace & power of God, Lebanon will make the transgressing, malicious enemy regret its actions," the post read.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin assured Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant that the United States is committed to preventing Iran and its backed groups from taking advantage of the situation in Lebanon or escalating the conflict.

Austin also expressed strong support for Israel's right to defend itself and stressed that the United States is determined to prevent Iran and Iranian-backed partners from exploiting the situation.

"I made it clear that the United States remains postured to protect U.S. forces and facilities in the region and committed to the defence of Israel," he said in a post on X.