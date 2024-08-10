'Thank God We Missed It’: Man Credits Airline Staff For Narrow Escape From Brazil Plane Crash

Brazil Plane Crash: Adriano Assis was supposed to be on the ill-fated flight that crashed and killed 62 on board in São Paulo. As fate had it, this man narrowly escaped a tragic plane crash. He revealed how missing the flight turned out to be a life-saving stroke of luck.

Assis, who was scheduled to board the Voepass flight that crashed, initially thought he was catching a Latam flight. When he arrived at the airport, he waited for boarding announcements that never came. He then realized that he was at the wrong gate. He then hurried to the Voepass gate but was turned away by a staff member. Assis admitted to having argued with the employee, but in hindsight, he now credits this staff member with saving his life.

This man wasn't allowed to board the plane that just crashed in Vinhedo in Sao Paulo, Brazil because he was LATE.



He argued with the man at the boarding gate, but ended up hugging him after hearing the plane had crashed.



This is unbelievable_ _ pic.twitter.com/wrplK3lVr4 — Cillian (@CilComLFC) August 9, 2024

After that lucky decision, Assis later hugged the staff member upon learning about the crash. His story, which has gained widespread attention on social media, underscores the harrowing reality of narrowly escaping disaster.

Assis wasn't alone in missing the flight. There was another passenger also misjudged the situation and missed the plane. Reflecting on the ordeal, the passenger expressed relief, saying, "Thank God we didn’t get on that plane. We were confused about which company we were flying with and ended up missing the flight by mistake."