Those were long 45 minutes, says WhatsApp after global outage

The Facebook-owned platforms WhatsApp and Instagram were down across several parts of the world. 

Representational Image

New Delhi: Twitter on Friday (March 19, 2021) evening faced a global outage following which the microblogging platform issued a statement and said that those were 'long 45 minutes'. 

The Facebook-owned platforms WhatsApp and Instagram were down across several parts of the world and many users reported that they are not able to login to their accounts. 

"Thanks for your patience, that was a long 45 minutes but we are back!," WhatsApp posted on Twitter.

The photo and video-sharing social networking service Instagram said, "Some people were having issues with their Instagram accounts earlier, but we're back now. The issue's been fixed and we're sorry for the trouble."

A Facebook spokesperson also issued a statement and said, "Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing some Facebook services. We resolved this issue for everyone, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

Minutes after global outage, a meme trend was started on Twitter. A user wrote, "The world coming over to Twitter when they realise Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp are all down." Another one expressed, "WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram down, it's almost as if monopolies are a bad idea."

