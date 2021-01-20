The Beast: Know everything about Joe Biden's ride; this Presidential Limousine is world’s safest car

New Delhi: Joe Biden will soon take charge as the 46th President of the United States of America.

Joe Biden, 78 along with Kamala Harris, 56 will take oath in some time. Joe Biden will be the oldest president in the history of USA. Among other things, the official state car of the President of the United States of America is a topic of great attraction. This is considered as the safest vehicle on the planet, and is called "The Beast".

The car which takes care of the most important person the earth has to be the best. The Beast was taken into the Presidential Secret Service fleet in 2018 after spending a great time in R&D. The Beast is based on Cadilac.

A military-grade armour which is five inches thick makes up for the outer sheet of the Beast. The doors of the vehicle are armoured-plated and are eight inches in diameter. The windows are bulletproof and house five layers of polycarbonate and glass. This solid construction provides this car with an extremely safe interior for the President of the United States of America.

The vehicle has to protect the President from every sort of attack and thus the Chasis of the Beast is made up of reinforced stainless steel plates which can take a bomb attack. The tyres are reinforced with the hardest possible material, Kevlar and are puncture resistant. The wheel rims are made with tough stainless steel which makes it possible to drive at high speed in case if the tyre gets damaged in any attack.

The car has its own oxygen supply for the cabin, President has access to the panic button which provides car cabin with oxygen. The Beast houses a satellite phone which has a direct hotline to the Vice President and the Pentagon.

The fuel tank is armoured-plated and is coated with specialised foam which in case of an explosion. The trunk of the car houses smoke-screen dispensers, tear gas and a complete firefighting system in it. The beast is equipped with pump-action shotguns and tear gas cannons.

The car also houses blood bags of the President's blood group in case of emergency. The driver has access to special communication centre and a GPS tracking device. The driver for US presidential vehicle is a specially trained person in extreme driving conditions which includes escape and evasion, 180-degree 'J-turn'.

The car weigh around 6350 to 9071 kgs, and to move such a hefty vehicle, it is fitted with a 7.5-litre V8 diesel engine which produces 214 horsepower.

