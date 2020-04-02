The US Powerball Jackpot Is Now An Incredible $180 Million - And You Can Play To Win It!

US Powerball is America’s leading lottery, offering players the world’s biggest jackpot prizes in history. The lottery is known for its enormous starting jackpot that’s known to grow to incredible heights before being claimed! In 2016, the lottery paid out a mind-boggling $1.586 million jackpot prize to three lucky players, effectively shattering all previous world records.

While Powerball’s upcoming jackpot prize of $180 Million is nowhere near that size, it’s currently the biggest top prize in the world right now, and if you’re from India, you have the chance to win it when you play online! Safely purchase official lottery tickets to US Powerball and dozens of the world’s leading draws without even leaving your home by playing at online at LottoSmile.in - the world’s leading lottery ticket messenger service!

How Does it Work?

Playing US Powerball online is easy. Simply sign-up to LottoSmile.in and select to play US Powerball or any one of our dozens of international lottery games. Once your purchase has been processed, LottoSmile’s local agents in the US will buy official lottery tickets on your behalf and scan a copy into your account before the draw. When you win, you will immediately receive an email or SMS notifying you of the good news! Secondary prizes are directly transferred into your online account, where you can withdraw winnings at your leisure. Playing American lotteries from India has never been easier!

Can you win lottery prizes at LottoSmile when playing online from India?

More than 5 million lucky players from across the globe have won prizes amounting to nearly $100 million USD by purchasing their lottery tickets at LottoSmile.in. The next lucky winner could come from India! One recent Indian winner was C.J. who won €32,161 playing Austria Lotto online in November 2018.

Players from Australia, Canada, El Salvador, and the United Kingdom, have each won $1 million USD playing the American Powerball lottery online at LottoSmile.in. LottoSmile’s biggest winner to date is Aura D. from Panama who was the sole jackpot winner in a July 2017 Florida Lotto draw, entitling her to the entire $30 million USD prize.

The list of lottery winners at LottoSmile grew even longer in 2019. The lucky players included:

• Kuwaiti player B.K. won a South Africa Daily Lotto jackpot prize of R118,685.50 in July 2019.

• Nataliia, who won a $1 million prize playing the American Mega Millions lottery in 2017, won an MXN$224,063.68 jackpot playing Mexico’s Chispazo lottery in September 2019.

• Nine (9) LottoSmile players from around the world won €50,000 each in the Spanish Loteria de Navidad raffle draw on 22 December 2019.

It is entirely possible that a lucky player from India will soon win an exciting lottery prize by purchasing their official lottery tickets at LottoSmile.in. For more information on how to play to the upcoming Powerball draw online, please visit LottoSmile.in.

Good luck and please play responsibly!