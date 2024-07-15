These Are The Most Affordable Asian Countries To Visit

Asia On a Budget

Asia, the largest continent on the planet, hosts a vast array of destinations that you should visit at least once. These tourism hotspots are a blessing of Mother Nature, offering everything from lush greenery to breathtaking purple skyscapes and buildings, from high peak white snowy mountains to the soothing sound of the seashore on scenic beaches, and from delectable cuisine to warm hospitality.

One of the major concerns of travelling abroad is strain on the budget. Not to worry about anymore, these countries are affordable ones to travel, without breaking the bank. You will have choices of plenty of foreign travelling locations that too on a budget, where you can make a lot of memories.

Vietnam

Vietnam is full of diverse ecosystems, from jungles to mountains, and is a place to experience unique wildlife. Trekking in Sapa or Cuc Phuong National Park, taking a food tour in Ho Chi Minh City, and visiting historic landmarks like the Hoi Truong Thong Nhat Palace and Emperor Jade Pagoda are some of the famous things to do during a Vietnam visit. Staying in budget-friendly hotels will cost around 500- 1500 INR per night

Nepal

Nepal offers rich history and stunning landscapes from misty temples to ancient Buddhist temples and ornate palaces in Kathmandu's Old City. Trekking to rugged ridges and deep valleys, and exploring centuries-old monasteries are some of the aspects of travelling here. Staying hotels start here at a budget price of 600-1000 INR per night and vary as per the hotels and services opted.

Thailand

Thailand is full of contrasts, from glorious beaches to forests, jungles, mountains and whatnot, it is a true nature lover destination. Relaxing on Phuket's beaches, diving in Ko Tao, or exploring Bangkok's Royal Barge National Museum and Chiang Mai's Doi Suthep-Doi Pui National Park are the things you can do here.

Sri Lanka

Visit the majestic island country of Sri Lanka for its beautiful beaches, tea plantations, and ancient cities. Sri Lanka offers you fun activities like Scuba diving, visiting elephant orphanages, and exploring dense jungles, shrines, and temples. Discover the island's rich history and culture in a budget-friendly travel.

Indonesia

Indonesia is all about diversity, you will find here such amazing places to discover, from Bali's beaches to Jakarta's cultural hub. Visitors have the option to Trek through West Java and Sumatra's tropical forests, visit Yogyakarta's Prambanan temples, and experience vibrant city life. Average daily living may cost you INR 2000- 3000 if opting for budget-friendly services.

Cambodia

You can have a tour through Angkor Wat's ruins or peddling along the Mekong River, trek through the Cardamom Mountains, southern islands, or crater lakes, and experience the urban adventure in Siem Reap are the things to make your Cambodia visit memorable.

Laos

In Laos, you can discover natural beauties like the Mekong River, rice fields and rugged mountains. Visiting colonial architecture, stunning palaces, and temples, and experiencing the laid-back atmosphere makes it a considerable place for a budget visit. If opting for budget services, one will cost INR 1800- 2500 for per per-night stay.

Philippines

The Philippines' 7,000 islands, featuring rice paddies, volcanos, mega-metropolises, surf spots, and wildlife combine to make this place a considerable spot to visit. Visitors can relax on world-class beaches, and experience the country's diverse culture.

Myanmar

Myanmar is known for its beaches, Buddhist temples, and authentic culture. Drifting down the Ayeyarwady River, trekking through pine forests, and experiencing the warm hospitality of the locals are some of the favourite tasks to do for the tourists.