THESE girls take ‘Kala Chashma’ trend to another level, netizens SHOCKED!- Watch Video

Norway: The popular Bollywood song Kala Chashma went viral on a worldwide scale. Everyone is grooving to the party song, even people from other countries. The dancing group Quick Style from Norway, performed the upbeat song at a wedding and became wildly popular on social media for their moves. The Amar Arshi-sung song is from the 2016 Bollywood film 'Baar Baar Dekho', which stars Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra.

A video of a group of girls dancing to the popular Bollywood song was recently shared online by the Norway dance group that created the Kala Chashma trend. "Trend doesn't wanna end! Worldwide," they wrote while uploading the video on Instagram with their 2.3 million followers. The uniformly clothed girls may be seen dancing to the music in the video. They even did the hook step, which involves dropping to the floor and twerking. Their flawless cooperation has also gained praise online.

The video explains the group's energetic performance, which was filled with expressive animation and slick movements. The video was posted on Instagram and has since received over 1.7 million views and counting. Additionally, the video has drawn a number of comments. A user wrote, "This is up there!". "It's because it's a happy uplifting joyous dance. It's what the world needs," commented another user.