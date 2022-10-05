NewsWorld
VIRAL VIDEO

THESE girls take ‘Kala Chashma’ trend to another level, netizens SHOCKED!- Watch Video

A group of girls can be seen dancing to the popular Bollywood song Kala Chashma in this video, which has received millions of views.

 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 10:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The popular Bollywood song Kala Chashma went viral on a worldwide scale
  • The dancing group Quick Style from Norway performed the upbeat song at a wedding
  • The video was posted on Instagram and has since received over 1.7 million views and counting

Trending Photos

THESE girls take ‘Kala Chashma’ trend to another level, netizens SHOCKED!- Watch Video

Norway: The popular Bollywood song Kala Chashma went viral on a worldwide scale. Everyone is grooving to the party song, even people from other countries. The dancing group Quick Style from Norway, performed the upbeat song at a wedding and became wildly popular on social media for their moves. The Amar Arshi-sung song is from the 2016 Bollywood film 'Baar Baar Dekho', which stars Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra.

A video of a group of girls dancing to the popular Bollywood song was recently shared online by the Norway dance group that created the Kala Chashma trend. "Trend doesn't wanna end! Worldwide," they wrote while uploading the video on Instagram with their 2.3 million followers. The uniformly clothed girls may be seen dancing to the music in the video. They even did the hook step, which involves dropping to the floor and twerking. Their flawless cooperation has also gained praise online. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

The video explains the group's energetic performance, which was filled with expressive animation and slick movements. The video was posted on Instagram and has since received over 1.7 million views and counting. Additionally, the video has drawn a number of comments. A user wrote, "This is up there!". "It's because it's a happy uplifting joyous dance. It's what the world needs," commented another user.

 

Live Tv

Viral videoNorwaydance videoTrending videoDance GroupKala Chashma songActress Katrina KaifSiddharth Malhotranorway dance groupBaar Baar Dekho movie

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Mythological analysis of 'Ramayana' and 'Adipurush'
DNA Video
DNA: Why most children in orphanages of country are daughters?
DNA Video
DNA: Free facilities...just a fantasy!
DNA Video
DNA : Who killed DG Hemant Lohia?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 04, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Political turmoil over 'Vande Mataram' in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's sacrilege in Gurdwara Panja Sahib
DNA Video
DNA: Fake bomb rumor creates in four countries
DNA Video
DNA: Massive protests against hijab continues in Iran
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Air Force receives indigenous LCH 'Prachand'