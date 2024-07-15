Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2766465
NewsWorld
DONALD TRUMP

THIS Is How Thomas Matthew Crooks Looks! FBI Releases First Photo Of Trump's Shooter

Thomas Matthew Crooks was shot down by Secret Service snipers after firing multiple shots at Trump from a nearby rooftop.

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2024, 09:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

THIS Is How Thomas Matthew Crooks Looks! FBI Releases First Photo Of Trump's Shooter

On Sunday, an assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania sent shockwaves throughout the world. A bullet grazed Trump's ear, causing a significant security response. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has since identified the shooter as a 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania and released a photo of him.
The young man, who had graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022, was shot down by Secret Service snipers after firing multiple shots at Trump from a nearby rooftop. An assault rifle, AR-15, was found near his body.
Witnesses reported seeing a man moving between rooftops and aiming a gun at the rally, and they attempted to alert security officials. 

'Socially Reserved' Thomas Matthew Crooks 

Described as a "quiet" student and a "loner," Crooks received a $500 "star award" from the National Math and Science Initiative. Schoolmates described him as socially reserved and often bullied, though he never discussed politics or Trump.
After graduating high school, Crooks worked at a nursing home. He was a registered Republican, and the upcoming November 5 election would have been his first time voting in a presidential election.
Following the attack, a suspicious device was discovered in Crooks' car, prompting an inspection by bomb technicians. Officials are also examining his phone for further information.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Modi government's historic decision on emergency
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Martyr Captain Anshuman's wife silent on the controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Kejriwal in jail even after getting interim bail?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Radioactive' scare in Dehradun
DNA Video
DNA: Big conspiracy against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: IAS Pooja Khedkar's job in danger?
DNA Video
DNA: What kind of survey is this on samosas?
DNA Video
DNA: Kailash Yatra Halted due to rain
DNA Video
DNA: Who is IAS Pooja Khedkar?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Disaster' coming in Uttarakhand?