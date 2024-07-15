On Sunday, an assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania sent shockwaves throughout the world. A bullet grazed Trump's ear, causing a significant security response. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has since identified the shooter as a 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania and released a photo of him.

The young man, who had graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022, was shot down by Secret Service snipers after firing multiple shots at Trump from a nearby rooftop. An assault rifle, AR-15, was found near his body.

Witnesses reported seeing a man moving between rooftops and aiming a gun at the rally, and they attempted to alert security officials.

'Socially Reserved' Thomas Matthew Crooks

Described as a "quiet" student and a "loner," Crooks received a $500 "star award" from the National Math and Science Initiative. Schoolmates described him as socially reserved and often bullied, though he never discussed politics or Trump.

After graduating high school, Crooks worked at a nursing home. He was a registered Republican, and the upcoming November 5 election would have been his first time voting in a presidential election.

Following the attack, a suspicious device was discovered in Crooks' car, prompting an inspection by bomb technicians. Officials are also examining his phone for further information.