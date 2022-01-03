'This is new Pakistan?': Imran Khan's ex-wife attacks him after her vehicle held at gunpoint

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's ex-wife on Monday (January 3, 2022) attacked him over an alleged gunpoint incident. Reham Khan, who was briefly married to the cricketer-turned-politician in 2015, claimed that her car was 'fired at' and that her vehicle was held 'at gunpoint'.

Taking to Twitter, she said, "On the way back from my nephew’s marriage my car just got fired at & two men on a motorbike held vehicle at gunpoint!! I had just changed vehicles. My PS & driver were in the car. This is Imran Khan’s New Pakistan? Welcome to the state of cowards, thugs & the greedy!!"

Reham added, "I choose to live & die like the average Pakistani in Pakistan. Whether it was a cowardly targeted attack or just the state of lawlessness on the main highway of the twin cities…this so called government should be held accountable for it! For my homeland I can take a bullet!"

— Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) January 2, 2022

In a follow-up tweet this morning, Reham, a political activist, alleged that an FIR was still not been registered in the Shams Colony Police Station in Pakistan's capital Islamabad.

It’s 9 am

— Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) January 3, 2022

Since being divorced in 2015, the 48-year-old is often seen criticizing her former husband in public and frequently slamming him for his style of governance.

Meanwhile, a fresh survey has found that 55% of Pakistanis have declared the performance of the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as under par, 13% above par, while 32% found it according to their expectations.

The survey, conducted by Ipsos, showed that 46 per cent of dejected people said they had voted for the PTI in the 2018 elections. People said the provincial governments and the opposition parties also fail to come up to their expectations during the last three years.

Further, every three Pakistanis out of five said they were disappointed by the provincial government`s performance.

