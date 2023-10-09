'This Is Our 9/11', Says Israel As Over 900 Killed, Thousands Injured In War With Hamas

Tel Aviv: In response to the ''brazen and barbaric'' Hamas attack on Israel, Israel Defence Force (IDF) International Spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht likened the assault to their own "9/11" and affirmed that Israel would take necessary actions in retaliation. Hecht condemned the barbaric style of the attack, emphasizing the unprecedented targeting of civilians. He stated, "We are prepared to take whatever action is necessary. This is akin to our 9/11, targeting innocent civilians and disrupting daily life in the Gaza Strip. We will stand strong and overcome this."

During a live video on X, the Israeli defence spokesperson asserted that the attack violated international law and the principles of Islam, and emphasized that Israel would respond severely. "We will respond with great severity to this attack. It blatantly violates international law and the principles of Islam, especially the harming of children. We are also closely monitoring the situation in the north, hoping for no further escalation. We are ready and resolute to overcome this," he added.

Hecht also provided updates on the situation, highlighting Hamas's multi-faceted attacks on Israel. The attacks have resulted in an unfortunate toll on civilian lives, injuries, and hostage situations. So far, over 700 Israelis have been killed and over 2150 Israeli nationals have been injured in the ongoing war with Hamas.

'Colossal Intelligence Failure', Say Defence Experts

The surprise and unprecedented multifront attack – by air, land and sea – by the Hamas militant group in southern Israel from the Gaza Strip is a result of a "colossal failure" of the country's intelligence agencies, according to media reports and experts. Militants from Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, fired more than 3,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel on Saturday morning, according to the Israeli military, while Hamas fighters entered southern Israel by land, sea and air, using paragliders and even captured several Israeli soldiers near the border.

Israel has always prided itself on its intelligence agencies, Shin Bet, the domestic unit, and especially on Mossad, its external spy agency. However, more than 5,000 rockets were fired as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land and sea, catching the country off guard on Sukkot, a major Jewish holiday.

All this happened despite Israel having one of the strongest militaries in the region, security cameras at the fortified border, personnel from both Shin Bet and Mossad in the field, state-of-the-art thermal imaging/motion sensors and even sophisticated border fencing.

Some experts feel that Israel got so totally engrossed in countering Iran and in efforts to foil the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme that it has neglected its own backyard. Israeli ministers said the military must provide answers about the failure of its intelligence, in a security cabinet meeting held late on Saturday, YNetNews, a leading portal, said.

Israeli Rockets Pound Gaza Strip

In retaliation for the Hamas attack, the Israel Air Force conducted a powerful air strike in the Gaza Strip, targeting areas used by Hamas terrorists. The IDF pledged to continue acting against Hamas. The conflict escalated dramatically when Hamas launched a surprise attack, launching rockets into southern and central parts of Israel. The casualties continued to mount, with the death toll surpassing 300 and injuries exceeding 1,800, including several Israelis taken as hostages in Gaza.

In response to the escalation, the Israeli security cabinet approved a "war situation" and significant military steps, as announced by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged the historical support of Iran to Hamas but mentioned the lack of direct evidence linking Iran to this specific attack on Israel.

The Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon, asserted that Iran supported the Hamas attack and supplied the group with ammunition, emphasizing that terrorists involved would face grave consequences. The death toll rose to over 400 people, with numerous soldiers and police among the casualties.

No Direct Evidence Of Iran's Backing to Hamas: US

Notably, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that Hamas has grown stronger with Iran's support in recent years. However, he also mentioned that there is no direct evidence of Iran's involvement in the specific Hamas attack on Israel, ABC News reported on Sunday. In an interview with ABC News, the US Secretary said, "There's a long relationship between Iran and Hamas. In fact, Hamas wouldn't be Hamas without the support that it's gotten over many years from Iran. We haven't yet seen direct evidence that Iran was behind this particular attack is involved, but the - the support over many years is clear."

He added, "It's one of the reasons that over the last couple of years, we have been resolutely working against Iran's support for terrorism, for destabilizing actions in other countries. We've sanctioned more than 400 Iranian individuals and entities precisely for the kind of support that they've offered Hamas in the past. And it's something that we remain extremely vigilant about."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier issued a stern warning to Hamas, asserting that they had started a terrible war, and the IDF would use all its strength to undermine their capacity. He expressed the heaviness of the day and the determination to overcome the challenge.

"Hamas forces invaded Israeli territory this morning, on the morning of a holiday and Shabbat, and murdered innocent civilians, children and the elderly. Hamas started a cruel and evil war. We will win this war, but the price is too heavy to bear. This is a very difficult day for all of us," the Israeli PM posted on 'X' on Sunday.