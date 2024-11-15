In a concerning development for air quality across South Asia, several cities in northern India and Pakistan are facing alarming levels of air pollution this November. Lahore, the capital city of Pakistan’s Punjab province, has recorded the highest air pollution levels globally, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring to nearly 1600 on Friday.

The hazardous air quality continues to pose serious health risks to residents, triggering emergency measures across the region.

Lahore Hits Record AQI Levels

On Friday morning, the CERP Office area in Lahore reported an AQI of 1587, according to Swiss-based monitoring organization IQAir. In total, four different areas of Lahore had AQI readings above 1000, with Syed Maratib Ali Road, Pakistan Engineering Services Offices, and VTS also experiencing severe air pollution.

An AQI reading of 1600 is considered extremely hazardous, posing a risk to everyone, even those in good health, and significantly increasing the risk of respiratory issues.

The average AQI for Lahore on Thursday stood at 1300, making it the world’s most polluted city for most of November 2024. Despite efforts by the government to combat the rising pollution levels, the situation has only worsened, with the AQI gradually increasing every day.

Health Crisis: Respiratory Infections Surge

The hazardous air quality in Lahore has taken a severe toll on public health. In just a 24-hour period, over 15,000 cases of respiratory and viral infections were reported. As visibility continues to diminish due to thick smog, local hospitals are overwhelmed with patients suffering from conditions aggravated by air pollution.

The health crisis has led to a dramatic increase in the number of people seeking treatment, with over 70,000 individuals visiting clinics daily for smog-related issues across Pakistan.

Emergency Measures to Tackle Air Pollution

To protect public health, the local government in Lahore has taken several drastic measures. Schools, parks, and museums have been shut down until the end of the week, and offices have been instructed to operate at reduced capacity. Authorities have also mandated the use of face masks in public spaces and are considering further restrictions if the air quality does not improve.

In response to the ongoing air pollution, the Pakistani government has announced a temporary ban on weddings for the next three months, aimed at reducing outdoor celebrations and the pollution associated with them.

Additionally, the transport department has issued new guidelines to curb emissions from vehicles, and the Punjab provincial government has closed schools and colleges for the time being.

Causes of the Smog Crisis

The air pollution crisis in Lahore and other Pakistani cities is largely due to a combination of factors. High emissions from vehicles, industrial activities, and construction work contribute significantly to the smog. However, the problem worsens in winter, as crop burning—especially from wheat planting—releases vast amounts of particulate matter into the air.

This yearly cycle of pollution and smog has become a major environmental issue for Pakistan, with the winter months seeing a sharp rise in airborne toxins. The dense blanket of smog drastically reduces visibility and worsens air quality, leading to increased health risks and environmental degradation.