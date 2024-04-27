Three Indian Women Killed In Horrific Accident In US, Speeding SUV Goes Airborne

Three Gujarati women lost their lives in a horrifying fatal vehicle crash in the United States, according to reports. The deceased were inhabitants of Gujarat's Anand area. Namely, Rekhaben, Sangitaben, and Manishaben Patel, died after their SUV veered off the road and over a bridge in Greenville County, South Carolina, USA.

The SUV was heading north on I-85 when it veered across both lanes, climbed an embankment, and shot upwards of at least 20 feet before slamming into trees on the other side of the bridge, according to reports from the Greenville County Coroner's Office. "It is obvious they were traveling above the posted speed limit," Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis told news channel WSPA.

"Very seldom do you see a vehicle that leaves the roadway at such a high rate of speed that it jumps 4-6 lanes of traffic and lands in the trees approximately 20 feet," said Mr Ellis. "Right now, it appears the vehicle is on its wheels, but when the vehicle jumped all four lanes of traffic, it probably struck trees at least 20 feet above the ground," he told local media.

The car was discovered wedged between two trees, broken into several pieces, which attested to the speed at which it struck the surrounding terrain. The accident's lone survivor was apparently hurt and taken to the hospital, but it's unclear how they fared. The car's sensor system informed some family members about the collision, and those family members notified South Carolina's local police.