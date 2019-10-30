close

United States of America

Three killed, nine injured in shooting at California in US

Police officials said that all the victims were adults and some of the injured are in critical condition.

Pic courtesy: Twitter/@@LBFD

At least three people were killed and none others got injured in a shooting incident at the Long Beach area of California, United States of America, on Tuesday night.

"At 10:44 pm, firefighters responded to shooting at a residence on the 2700 block of 7th Street. An MCI was declared with a total of 12 patients. Three confirmed fatalities (adult males), nine patients transported to local area hospitals," Long Beach Fire Department wrote on Twitter.

CNN reported that the injured were rushed to the hospital after the police and paramedics arrived at the scene of crime. Police officials said that all the victims were adults and some of the injured are in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene and the homicide detectives are trying to ascertain the identity of the suspect. Sky News reported that the fatal shooting took place at a home behind a storefront, and the three people were found dead in the back yard of the home.

