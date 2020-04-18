हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
China

Three lakh more Rapid Antibody Test kits sent to India from China: Envoy

This is in addition to 6.50 lakh Antibody Tests and RNA Extraction Kits sent from here.

Three lakh more Rapid Antibody Test kits sent to India from China: Envoy

Beijing: China has dispatched three lakh more Rapid Antibody Test kits being used for quick detection of the COVID-19 to India, the Indian envoy said on Saturday (April 18).

About three lakh Rapid Antibody Test kits were airlifted to Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu from the Chinese city of Guangzhou, Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri said.

"Nearly 3 Lakh Rapid Antibody Tests have just been airlifted by @airindiain from #Guangzhou | Supplies are headed to Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. Great work on ground by our team at @cgiguangzhou?" Misri tweeted.

This is in addition to 6.50 lakh Antibody Tests and RNA Extraction Kits sent from here.

India is procuring the medical supplies from China in recent weeks to ensure availability of adequate supplies. 

