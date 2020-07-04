Tibetans hold protest in New York against China for mishandling COVID-19 crisis

The Regional Tibet Youth Congress (RTYC) in the US held a demonstration in front of the Chinese Consulate in New York accusing China of mishandling of COVID-19 crisis particularly in Tibet and shouted anti-China slogans. During the protest, flags of India, Tibetan and US were also raised.

This protest follows the heavy criticism leashed at Chinese President Xi Jinping from around the world claiming him that he has a dictatorial style of working — a trait which is unbecoming of a world leader.

Even as the entire world is joining hands and uniting in its fight against COVID-19 countries are exchanging medicines and other medical equipment, but China has been accused of sending faulty equipment including faulty test kits, Further, angering public sentiment.

Recently, a group of human rights activists from various countries had gathered near the famous Hachiko statue at Shibuya station in Tokya to protest against China.

More such protests are being planned in the second week of July in Europe, Australia and Taiwan.

Meanwhile, in Delhi a protest is being planned by Tibetan organisations on July 8. The theme would be China's mishandling of COVID-19 crisis particularly in Tibet. They plan to go to the WHO office, UN office and Chinese Embassy in Delhi and present a memorandum besides holding demonstrations.

China was recently caught initiating unprovoked violence agianst Indian soldiers deployed at Galwan valley in Ladakh thus violating the agreement between India and China.

Based on various media reports and intelligence inputs, this bloody skirmish led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers and perhaps more than 43 PLA soldiers.