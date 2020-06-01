Tiger on the loose from Oakland Zoo, officials soon after say all animals accounted for

New Delhi: The Alameda County Sheriff twitted reports of tiger on the loose near the Oakland Zoo, however minutes later, another tweet confirmed that all Tigers are all accounted for at the Oakland Zoo after being ‘checked’ and ‘confirmed’.

The Oakland Zoo later sent a tweet saying, “the reports about any of our animals being outside of the Zoo are FALSE. The FALSE report was given by a bus driver to the Alameda County Sheriff”.

The News was also confirmed by the officials from the Oakland Zoo that told the local media that all the animals in the Zoo are safely secured in the facility.