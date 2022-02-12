'Time to go home', Canadian PM Justin Trudeau tells truck protesters as Ontario declares a state of emergency

Ontario: A Canadian judge on Friday ordered an end to the four-day-long blockade of a key Canada-U.S. trade corridor by protesters opposing pandemic restrictions, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised President Joe Biden quick action to end a crisis that has disrupted North America`s auto industry.

The order could lead to police in Windsor, Ontario, clearing truckers who have crowded dozens of vehicles near the Ambassador Bridge, North America`s busiest land border crossing and a choke point for Detroit`s carmakers.

Superior Court Justice Geoffrey Morawetz said his order would come into effect at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (0000 GMT) on Friday to give people some time to clear the area.

Trudeau earlier told reporters that no action was off the table.

Today, I shared a clear message to those taking part in illegal blockades and occupations: We’ve heard you. But there are consequences for breaking the law, and those consequences are becoming increasingly severe. It’s time to go home to your communities. pic.twitter.com/o6RyoxD46O — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 12, 2022

An hour after the deadline, about 200 protesters, including children, milled around the entrance to the bridge, waving Canadian flags, while others set off fireworks.

Police, who started to gather in a parking lot a few blocks away from the protesters, began handing out pamphlets that outlined penalties under Ontario`s emergency order, which takes effect at midnight.

The judge on Friday approved the request by auto industry associations and Windsor city authorities hoping to end the protests.

Occupying access roads leading to the bridge on Friday, protesters voiced defiance and there was little sign of them backing down.

The "Freedom Convoy" protests, started by Canadian truckers opposing a vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers, are also occupying areas outside government buildings in the capital city of Ottawa and have blocked two smaller U.S. crossings.

US PRESSURE

Adding to earlier calls for action by U.S. officials and business leaders, Biden expressed concerns over auto plant closures and production slowdowns during a phone call with Trudeau, the White House said in a statement.

"The two leaders agreed that the actions of the individuals who are obstructing travel and commerce between our two countries are having significant direct impacts on citizens` lives and livelihoods," the statement said.

"The Prime Minister promised quick action in enforcing the law, and the President thanked him for the steps he and other Canadian authorities are taking to restore the open passage of bridges to the United States," it added.

For a summary of our conversation, click here: https://t.co/bSJCyNGWuc — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 11, 2022

Trudeau told reporters that he agreed with Biden that the blockades cannot continue.

"Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end and it will end," Trudeau said.

Biden`s administration had urged Canada to use federal powers to ease the Ambassador Bridge blockade, a step Trudeau`s government has not taken. Trudeau said on Friday his government was not seriously contemplating calling in the military over the protests.

Announcing the penalties as part of emergency measures, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said they were needed to "make crystal clear it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and services along critical infrastructure."

Windsor police issued a statement warning of arrests, but it was not clear if or when authorities would begin issuing fines or seeking jail sentences.

ECONOMIC LOSSES

With car production cuts mounting, Ford, the second-largest U.S. automaker, said on Friday it had temporarily halted work at its assembly plant in Ohio. General Motors and Toyota also announced new production cuts.

The stock of Canadian autoparts maker Magna International fell 6.4% on Friday after it said it had seen an initial hit from the bridge`s closure.

Beyond auto sector losses, the three U.S.-Canada crossings obstructed account for 33% of Canada`s trade with the United States, valued at $616 million per day, Export Development Canada said.

The bridge`s shutdown could worsen the tight supply of new vehicles in the United States and contribute to the already fast-rising price of new vehicles, IHS Markit said in a Friday report. Even if the blockade ends, a return to normal will take several weeks as shortages cascade through the supply chain, IHS Markit said.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, home to nearly a fifth of U.S. car production, told CNN: "The Canadian government has to do whatever it takes to safely and swiftly resolve this."