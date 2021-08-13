हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
US

Toddler fatally shoots mother while she was on work call: Florida Police

A 21-year-old woman was shot in the head by her toddler while she was on a work-related video call in Altamonte Springs of US.

Toddler fatally shoots mother while she was on work call: Florida Police
Image credit: Pixabay (Representational Image)

Altamonte Springs: A toddler found an unsecured, loaded handgun inside an apartment and fatally shot a woman while she was on a work-related video call, police in central Florida said. According to news outlets, the woman was the mother of the toddler who shot her in the head Wednesday (August 11).

Someone on the video call dialed 911 after seeing the toddler in the background and hearing a noise, Altamonte Springs police said in a news release Thursday (August 12). The woman, identified as 21-year-old Shamaya Lynn, fell backward and never returned to the video call, the person reported.

Officers and paramedics did their best in rendering aid to Mrs. Lynn, but she was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head, police stated.

An adult in the apartment left the firearm unsecured, police said. Investigators were working with the Seminole County State Attorney's Office to determine whether charges will be filed.

