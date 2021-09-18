Tom Cruise talks to SpaceX's Inspiration4 crew members orbiting in Dragon capsule

New Delhi: Two days ago, marking a historic launch SpaceX lifted off its charity-driven mission named Inspiration4 at 8:02 p.m. EDT Wednesday (5.30 am India time Thursday) aboard SpaceX`s Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft from historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA`s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Since the American actor Tom Cruise is also keen to take his work to outer space, he talked to the crew of four civilians that have been orbiting the Earth in a SpaceX Dragon capsule.

Sharing a GIF of the character that Cruise played in the classic “Top Gun” (1986), Inspiration4 wrote, "Maverick, you can be our wingman anytime," without giving away much information about the conversation between crew and Cruise.

Rook, Nova, Hanks, and Leo spoke to @TomCruise sharing their experience from space. Maverick, you can be our wingman anytime. pic.twitter.com/5YTfyRZhrd — Inspiration4 (@inspiration4x) September 17, 2021

SpaceX's historic all-civilian crew set to return to Earth on Sunday

The three-day mission of the Inspiration4 team, Commanded by tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and joined by Medical Officer Haley Arceneaux, a physician assistant at St. Jude Children`s Research Hospital and pediatric cancer survivor; Mission Specialist Chris Sembroski, an Air Force veteran and aerospace data engineer; and Mission Pilot Dr. Sian Proctor, a geoscientist, entrepreneur, and trained pilot, will now be concluded.

All 4 crew members of the Inspiration4 mission are scheduled to make the “dip” back on the Florida Atlantic in the SpaceX Dragon capsule.

Taking to Twitter the SpaceX informed that on September 18 the Inspiration4x will return to the earth splashing down at 7:06 p.m. EDT (4:36 am IST Sunday) in the Atlantic ocean.

The @inspiration4x crew is set to return to Earth on Saturday, September 18 with a targeted splashdown at 7:06 p.m. EDT in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida

The Inspiration4 crew will be the first Dragon crew to splashdown in the Atlantic ocean. Inspiration4 was launched with the goal to inspire humanity and raise money for St. Jude Children`s Research Hospital.

SpaceX, the Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH) at Baylor College of Medicine, and investigators at Weill Cornell Medicine will collect environmental and biomedical data and biological samples from Inspiration4`s four crew members after this historic spaceflight.



