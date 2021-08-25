हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taliban

Trade between Afghanistan, Pakistan increases by 50 per cent after Taliban takeover

Spokesperson of Afghanistan Islamic Emirate AIE Zabiullah Mujahid in a gathering on Monday said that they are focused on the economic situation and are working hard to implement the schemes they have prepared.

Trade between Afghanistan, Pakistan increases by 50 per cent after Taliban takeover
PTI photo

New Delhi: The trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan has grown by 50 per cent in the previous week following the Taliban's capture of Afghan borders and dry ports. According to local media sources, Afghanistan's chamber of commerce and industry reported that trade had increased between the two countries, despite the difficulties in transit.

Deputy of the chamber Khan Jan Alokozai said because of the closure of banks the problems in the transit sector are still visible but the exports of Afghanistan and imports of Pakistan have seen a rise. Meanwhile, members of Afghanistan`s chamber of commerce and investment also met with the members of the Taliban on Monday, August 23, and shared the problems of the private sector and the Taliban assured to solve them.

Iran has also said that the export of gas and oil has been increased after the Taliban asked the country to. Spokesperson of Afghanistan Islamic Emirate AIE Zabiullah Mujahid in a gathering on Monday said that they are focused on the economic situation and are working hard to implement the schemes they have prepared.

In a rare move, AIE`s commission for economic and financial affairs has directed the customs not to allow the export of metals until another announcement.

The commission said that foreign countries are paying less money for the metal while internal factories and companies need them in large quantities.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TalibanPakistanAfghanistan crisisAfghanistanAfghan borderAfghanistan Pakistan tradeKhan Jan Alokozai
Next
Story

Afghanistan was never before searched as much as now, shows Google Trends

Must Watch

PT43M2S

Taal Thok Ke: 'Fatwa' on Kalyan Singh in AMU?