Tasmania Accident

Tragic! At least four children dead in a bouncy castle accident

The kids died, while four were in critical condition, after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted 10 metres into the air by a gust of wind at a school on Australia's island state of Tasmania

Tragic! At least four children dead in a bouncy castle accident
Pic courtesy: Pixabay (representational purpose)

Sydney: At least four children died and four others were in critical condition after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted 10 metres into the air by a gust of wind at a school on Australia's island state of Tasmania on Thursday (December 16). The school was holding a celebration to mark the end of the school year. The children who died included two boys and two girls in year 6, which would make them 10 or 11 years old, said Tasmania police commissioner Darren Hine.

Five children are in the hospital, including four in critical condition. Hine said an investigation into the accident is underway.

Images published by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation showed police officers consoling each other as paramedics provided first aid to victims.
Parents arrived at the school gate to collect their children as helicopters ferried the injured to hospitals.

Tasmania state premier Peter Gutwein called the incident "simply inconceivable... I know this is a strong and caring community that will stand together and support one another." Tasmania police commander Debbie Williams told reporters, "Several children fell from the jumping castle. It appears they may have fallen from a height of approximately 10 metres." "This is a very tragic event and our thoughts are with the families and the wider school community and also our first responders," Williams said.

 

