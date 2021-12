Trains canceled amid farmers' agitation in Ferozepur Division of Northern Railway, details here

New Delhi: Due to farmers` agitation in the Ferozepur Division of Northern Railway, few trains have been canceled and certain trains have been short terminated and accordingly short originated, said a press release by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway on Saturday (December 25, 2021).

The trains that stand canceled are; Train No. 19415 Ahmedabad - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express of December 26, 2021;

Train No. 19416 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Ahmedabad Express of December 28, 2021. While the trains that have been short terminated and accordingly short originated are;

Train No. 19027 Bandra Terminus - Jammu Tawi Express of December 25, 2021, short terminated at Dhuri Junction;

Train No. 12903 Mumbai Central - Amritsar Golden Temple Mail of December 25, 2021, short terminated at Ludhiana Junction;

Train No. 12925 Bandra Terminus - Amritsar Paschim Express of December 25, 2021, short terminated at Ludhiana Junction;

Train No. 19223 Ahmedabad - Jammu Tawi Express of December 25, 2021, short terminated at Bhatinda;

Train No. 12919 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Express of December 25, 2021, short terminated at New Delhi;

Train No. 12473 Gandhidham - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express of December 25, 2021, will short terminated at Umbala;

Train No. 19224 Jammu Tawi - Ahmedabad Express of December 26, 2021, will short originate from Bhatinda;

Train No. 12926 Amritsar-Bandra Terminus Paschim Express of December 26, 2021, will short originate from Chandigarh;

Train No. 19028 Jammu Tawi - Bandra Terminus Express of December 27, 2021, will short originate from Dhuri Jn;

Train No. 12904 Amritsar-Mumbai Central Golden Temple Mail of December 26, 2021, will short originate from Ludhiana;

Train No. 12920 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Malwa Express of December 26, 2021, short terminated at New Delhi;

Train No. 12478 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Jamnagar Express of December 26, 2021, will short originate from New Delhi;

Train No. 12476 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Hapa Express of December 27, 2021, will short originate from Umbala.

