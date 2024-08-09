Trump-Harris Debate Set For Sept 4, Proposes Two More Sessions

Republican nominee Donald Trump is set to debate US Vice President Kamala Harris on American television network, ABC News on September 10, the former US President said. Speaking with reporters from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Thursday, Trump said his campaign has agreed to three debates, to be hosted by Fox News, ABC News and NBC News. The September 10 debate to be hosted by ABC News is the only one in which the Harris campaign has also agreed to participate.

Harris confirmed in a post on X she'd see him in September at the ABC debate."ABC News will host qualifying presidential candidates to debate on September 10 on ABC. Vice President Harris and former President Trump have both confirmed they will attend the ABC debate," the network said in a statement.

Trump had previously dropped out of the ABC News debate after President Joe Biden announced that he would not seek reelection."I think it's very important to have debates, and we've agreed with Fox on a date of September 4. We've agreed with NBC. Fairly full agreement subject to them on September 10. And we've agreed with ABC on September 25," the former president said as per a report in CNN.



Further Trump said, "The other side has to agree to the terms. They may or may not agree. I don't know if they're going to agree. (Harris) hasn't done an interview. She can't do an interview. She's barely competent, and she can't do an interview, I look forward to the debates because I think we have to set the record straight."



Harris who was in Detroit for an event with the United Auto Workers said she would be "happy" to discuss a further debate."I'm glad that he's finally agreed to a debate on September 10th. I'm looking forward to it, and I hope he shows up," Harris told reporters in Detroit, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, Trump also said that CBS News would host a vice presidential debate next month and that his running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, has "really stepped up, he's doing a fantastic job." Harris and her running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz have held rallies in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Trump had debated US President Biden in late June before the former announced his exit from the presidential race.