Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris US Presidential Debate: When, Where to Live Stream The Face-Off That Could Change The 2024 Election

The First and Only Debate

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will meet face-to-face for their first and possibly only debate, set for 9 pm Eastern in Philadelphia. This high-pressure event offers voters a clear view of their opposing visions after a summer of dramatic campaign twists.

A Campaign Transformed

Since the last debate in June, the campaign landscape has drastically shifted. President Joe Biden exited the race following poor performance, Trump survived an assassination attempt, and both sides have solidified their running mates. Harris will aim to present a stronger case against Trump than Biden, while Trump plans to paint her as an out-of-touch liberal.

A Historic Matchup

Trump, 78, has struggled to adapt to Harris, 59, who is the first woman, Black person, and person of South Asian descent to serve as vice president. Trump has resorted to invoking racial and gender stereotypes at times, while Harris seeks to highlight her prosecutorial background to challenge Trump more effectively than Biden.

Trump’s Debate Strategy

Trump plans to criticize Harris for being too liberal, focusing on positions she held during her 2020 presidential campaign. His team, including Tulsi Gabbard, has prepped him to spotlight Harris’s shift from progressive to more moderate stances on issues like Medicare for All and fracking. Trump’s campaign is also expected to highlight concerns over immigration and inflation.

Harris' Approach

Harris will attempt to balance credit for the Biden administration's achievements while addressing its weak points, such as inflation. She's expected to frame Trump as unstable and a threat to democracy, especially in light of his ongoing rhetoric about the 2020 election and recent threats to jail political opponents.

What’s at Stake

Harris’ performance could be a game-changer, potentially reopening the race if she falters. Both sides have a lot to prove in what is anticipated to be a defining moment in the 2024 presidential campaign.

How to Watch

The debate will be broadcast live on ABC News, with absentee ballots set to be distributed the next day in key states like Alabama. This may be the last chance for voters to see the candidates square off before the election.